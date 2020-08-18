Cordarrelle Patterson: Mitch Trubisky looks like a whole new player

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy resisted answering a question about whether quarterback Mitch Trubisky looks like he’s improved heading into the 2020 season, but one of Trubisky’s teammates was willing to take the bait.

Nagy said “we just need a little bit more time to be able to compare it to the last two years” when asked about Trubisky on Tuesday. Wide receiver/running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson only spent last year with Trubisky and he was effusive about how much better Trubisky looks this year than he did in 2019.

“He actually looks like a whole new player this year, man,” Patterson said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “I just see it in his eyes. Each and every day, he’s got that fire on him. That’s what we need out of our quarterbacks. That competition. It brings the best out of everybody, so I’m excited. The way he’s handling things. I feel he’s been more of a leader. Last year I didn’t feel like he was that guy, but this year he’s taking over. He wants everybody to know that he’s that guy and we can come to him when we need something. He’s doing a helluva job with it.”

Trubisky opened Monday’s practice as the first team quarterback, but Nick Foles got the initial crack on Tuesday as the team continues a competition that Nagy said is not going to end in the immediate future.