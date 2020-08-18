Cowboys activate Dontari Poe from PUP

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed ex Panthers defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe in the offseason.

McCoy already is gone, with the Cowboys having released him Tuesday, a day after he tore a quadriceps tendon.

Poe has returned.

The Cowboys announced Poe has passed his physical, and they will activate him from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Poe, who turned 30 Tuesday, spent the past two seasons in Carolina after one season in Atlanta and five in Kansas City. The Cowboys have penciled him in as the starter at nose tackle.

McCoy was expected to start at the under tackle.