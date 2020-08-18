Cowboys release Gerald McCoy

Posted by Charean Williams on August 18, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys have released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the team announced.

Nick Eatman of the team website reports the Cowboys “had an injury waiver on McCoy’s right quadriceps and chose to release him, but have hopes of re-signing him next year when he’s healthy.”

McCoy signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract this offseason. The move takes the team off the hook for McCoy’s $3.25 million in base salary and roster bonuses this season. He will keep his $3 million signing bonus.

The right quadriceps was specified in the contract language as Mike Garafolo of NFL Media tweeted.

McCoy, 32, tore his quadriceps tendon in the first padded practice Monday. He underwent surgery Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, and McCoy will miss the 2020 season.

McCoy spent the first nine seasons of his career in Tampa after the Bucs made him the third overall choice. He missed 21 games with the Bucs, including 10 in 2011. McCoy played all 16 games with Carolina last season.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Cowboys release Gerald McCoy

  1. Well so much for that long illustrious cowboys career. In all seriousness I truly do wish him a speedy and healthy recovery.

  6. Smart move need the money although it was surprising to me. But yeah next year being 33 and coming off injury…. would rather drat another young stud next year. Maybe they need the money cuz they are thinking trade? Maybe.

  7. LOL heartless

    I guess this is what you get when you take shots at Jerry about kneeling.

    So messed up SMH

  9. Feel bad for McCoy but the Cowboy’s were pretty sharp for recognizing a possible defect in getting a return on investment..

    All things being equal I’m sure they would have much rather had him healthy and make the season though

  10. I understand it’s a business decision. You release McCoy making him a free agent. Then say you hope to resign him next year if he’s healthy. I’m sure McCoy will look around before he signs another Cowboy contract for the best deal for him.

  12. But..but… he had a “guaranteed contract”!!!!!

    Of course it made no sense to pay him all that money when they weren’t going to be getting anything in return.

  13. bigtimewhodat says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:23 pm
    now THATS coldblooded

    ===================================================

    how? McCoy signed the contract with the caveat that it could be terminated if he injured his right quad. He injured his right quad. It’s not cold blooded, its grown up adults honouring an agreement.

  14. It’s just business, and someone in Cowboyland made a good risk management decision which McCoy agreed to when he signed. Hopefully he heals up and plays again, if he wants to.

  15. It’s a Cowboys message. Gerald McCoy sleeps with the fishes.

    “it’s not personal–it’s strictly business” Sonny Corleone aka Jerry Jones The Godfather

  16. ktoast says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:50 pm
    bigtimewhodat says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:23 pm
    now THATS coldblooded

    ===================================================

    how? McCoy signed the contract with the caveat that it could be terminated if he injured his right quad. He injured his right quad. It’s not cold blooded, its grown up adults honouring an agreement.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Thank you for interjecting some common sense (and saving me some typing).

  17. If you’re still doin it in the NFL after 30 you’ve had a decent career. Gerald McCoy seems like a pretty good dude. I hope he gets this sorted out with no lasting effects.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.