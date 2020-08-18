Cowboys release Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

The Cowboys have released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the team announced.

Nick Eatman of the team website reports the Cowboys “had an injury waiver on McCoy’s right quadriceps and chose to release him, but have hopes of re-signing him next year when he’s healthy.”

McCoy signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract this offseason. The move takes the team off the hook for McCoy’s $3.25 million in base salary and roster bonuses this season. He will keep his $3 million signing bonus.

The right quadriceps was specified in the contract language as Mike Garafolo of NFL Media tweeted.

McCoy, 32, tore his quadriceps tendon in the first padded practice Monday. He underwent surgery Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, and McCoy will miss the 2020 season.

McCoy spent the first nine seasons of his career in Tampa after the Bucs made him the third overall choice. He missed 21 games with the Bucs, including 10 in 2011. McCoy played all 16 games with Carolina last season.