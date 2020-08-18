Cowboys sign Pace Murphy

Getty Images

The Cowboys have practiced without starting right tackle La'el Collins thus far, and backup tackles Cam Erving and Brandon Knight also are battling injuries.

That has left Wyatt Miller, who spent most of last season on the Bengals’ practice squad, working against defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

So the Cowboys made a move at the position Tuesday, signing Pace Murphy, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Murphy, 26, has played two career games, both with the Rams in 2016. He saw action on 15 offensive snaps and five on special teams.

He spent time on the practice squad of the 49ers in 2018 and that of the Chiefs in 2019. Murphy played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL this spring.

The Cowboys also worked out Dieugot Joseph and Bryan Witzmann on Tuesday.