The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL with minorities in the top two football jobs, and now they’re adding some more diversity to the front office.

According to Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com, the Dolphins have hired a pair of female scouts.

They’ve added Joyce Harrell and Olivia Passy, with the title of personnel scouts.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier is one of two minorities in the NFL in his position, while coach Brian Flores is one of just four minority coaches.