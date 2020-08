Getty Images

With full pads returning to football practice this week, carts are making an unfortunate return as well.

According to the Miami Herald, Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel was carted off the practice field after an apparent leg or knee injury.

Per the report, Biegel was able to walk to the cart, “but was emotional as teammates prayed around him.

The Dolphins acquired Biegel last year in a trade with the Saints (for Kiko Alonso), and he had 2.5 sacks and an interception for the last year.