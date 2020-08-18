Drew Pearson selected as senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Drew Pearson wasn’t happy when he wasn’t part of the Centennial Class of 2020 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Cowboys receiver is happy today.

The Hall of Fame’s senior committee on Tuesday selected Pearson as its finalist for the Class of 2021.

“Thank you for the call. You made my day, and you made my life,” an emotional Pearson said during a call from Hall of Fame CEO David Baker. “How can I thank you? I’m crying, and I haven’t cried in a long time. Happy tears. I’ve been waiting for this call for so long.”

Pearson now must receive 80 percent voting support from the 48-member selection committee on Selection Saturday to be inducted next August.

The Hall’s selection committee’s annual meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. The committee will consider Pearson, coach Tom Flores, a contributor candidate (to be named Aug. 25) and 15 modern-era finalists. Selectors will trim the modern-era list to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January.

Current bylaws call for a class no smaller than four and no larger than eight.

“I know there is one more hurdle to get over, but this is the closest I’ve been,” Pearson said. “This is a dream come true.”

Pearson entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making 489 receptions for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro and a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1970s.