Eagles could have injured linemen ready by opener

The Eagles had an ominous injury report before practice yesterday, but the news might not have been as drastic as it sounded.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, both defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive end Derek Barnett “have a realistic shot at being ready” for the Sept. 13 regular season opener against Washington.

The Eagles said yesterday Hargrave would miss “multiple weeks” with a pectoral strain (though they’re using hockey phrases such as “upper body injury”). They also referred to Barnett as “week-to-week” with his ankle sprain (“lower body injury”).

While they’d obviously prefer everyone be well during camp, having such a significant portion of their line available for the start of the regular season would obviously be a benefit.