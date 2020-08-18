Eagles taking advantage of Will Parks’ versatility

Getty Images

The Eagles went after Will Parks because of his versatility.

With the departure of Malcolm Jenkins, who moved around in the defense, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz decided to take a “positionless” approach to their secondary. Parks fit what they wanted with his ability to play both safety spots and nickel and dime corner.

“I’m everywhere,” Parks said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “I’m all over the field, and that’s what I take pride in. I’ve lined up everywhere on the field.”

Park arrived a few days after the Eagles’ trade for cornerback Darius Slay, who can matchup with the opposing team’s top wideout. The Eagles are asking a lot of Parks, who spent the past four seasons in Denver after the Broncos made him a sixth-round choice.

“I’m a guy who likes challenges,” said Parks, who appeared in 62 games with 15 starts with the Broncos. “I’m here to help win a championship.”