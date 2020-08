Getty Images

The Falcons had six players on the COVID-19 list earlier in camp, but they’ve gotten that number down to zero.

The team announced that safety Jamal Carter has been activated from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

He went on the list on July 29, and was the last of their players on it to be activated.

Carter started last season on the practice squad, but was promoted and ended up playing 11 games.