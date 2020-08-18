Fresh Giants Super Bowl XLII jersey controversy emerges

Getty Images

The Giants’ unlikely win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII continues to create unexpected controversies.

The latest comes from a dispute regarding the authenticity of Michael Strahan’s game-worn jersey from what was his final NFL game.

Via TMZ.com, Goldin Auctions currently is auctioning the jersey. The only problem? According to TMZ.com, Strahan privately contends that he has the jersey in his home.

The answer possibly resides in the lawsuit filed against the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning regarding fraudulent game-worn memorabilia. The complaint in the litigation at one point claimed that Giants clubhouse attendant Edward Skiba sold Strahan’s Super Bowl XLII jersey, giving Strahan a replica that was made to look like Strahan had actually worn it during the game, “even adding Gatorade stains to the fabric.”

If the TMZ.com report regarding Strahan’s contention is accurate, Strahan needs to go on the record, and someone needs to clear up whether the item being auctioned — with a current high bid of $42,000 — if the actual game-worn jersey or a fake.