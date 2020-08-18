Gerald McCoy vows to keep helping Cowboys defensive linemen despite release

Getty Images

Even though he’s no longer a part of the Dallas Cowboys roster, Gerald McCoy still intends to do what he can to help out his former teammates as he recovers from a torn quadriceps tendon.

In an video posted to his instagram account from the hospital after surgery on Tuesday, McCoy said he intends to be fully available to the members of the Cowboys defensive line for advice.

“I meant what I said earlier, man. I’m going to continue to mentor these young boys. Only thing is I can’t go in the building and do it,” McCoy said. “But I have these guys’ (phone) numbers, man, and I’m going to be watching on TV and any way I can, man. They know they can call me, text me or whatever. Ain’t nothing going to change. It’s just who I am. You ask any of my former teammates, whether it’s Tampa or Carolina, they’ll still tell you Gerald still checks on me, makes sure I’m doing good, makes sure my technique is right. It’s just who I am. I ain’t going to be fake. I can’t be fake. I love people and I just want everybody to be successful so if I can help, I’m going to do it. So young boys, you think you got rid of me? Nuh-uh.”

The Cowboys had an injury clause in their contract with McCoy that enabled them to recover $3.25 million by releasing him related specifically to his quadriceps. They took advantage of that clause by releasing McCoy on Tuesday. But even with his no longer being able to enter the team’s headquarters as he is no longer employed, McCoy still wants to assist those that will be playing for the team this year.

