Joe Burrow feeling confident, comfortable in Bengals offense

USA TODAY Sports

The pads went on at Bengals camp on Tuesday and that meant a new experience for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow said he felt he’d “like to play better” than he did in the session, but that it felt good to be in pads for the first time since he left LSU. He also made it clear that any misgivings he had about his performance in Tuesday’s practice had nothing to do with his overall feel about how things are coming together for his rookie season.

“Very confident. I feel very comfortable with the offense right now. I feel very comfortable with my guys,” Burrow said. “I think we’re going to be pretty good on offense. I’m excited more so than nervous.”

Burrow was asked if he was surprised that he felt that way at this point in his career.

“Absolutely not,” Burrow said. “Have you ever heard anything else about me about being nervous?”

The Bengals likely wouldn’t have taken Burrow first overall if they thought he’d fade in the face of the pressure he’ll face in the early part of his career. With less than a month to go before the Bengals face the Chargers, it won’t be long before we see if Burrow’s actions match his words.