Josh Allen is “more confident than ever”

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has become the best quarterback of the five taken in the first round of the 2018 draft. So who’s No. 2?

Some would say it’s Baker Mayfield of the Browns. Others would point to Sam Darnold of the Jets. The right answer could be the only one of those three who has made it to the playoffs: Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Indeed, the Bills were en route to beating the Texans in the 2019 playoffs before Houston roared back and won the game in overtime. As Allen enters Year Three, there are signs he may do even more.

“He is playing more confident than ever,” receiver Cole Beasley said Tuesday. “He’s making throws that he wouldn’t have even tried to attempt last year. He starting to throw guys open a little bit. Just his confidence on the field, his leadership, and pushing us to be the best offensive group that we can be.”