Lions lose rookie Jashon Cornell to “serious” Achilles injury

Lions rookie defensive lineman Jashon Cornell appears to have been lost for the season in practice today.

Cornell went down with what looked like an Achilles injury today, and Lions head coach Matt Patricia told reporters after practice that Cornell suffered a “pretty serious injury.”

That sounds like a torn Achilles tendon, which would end Cornell’s rookie season.

The Lions took Cornell out of Ohio State with a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft. Cornell can play both tackle and end and the Lions were hoping he’d have a part in the defensive line rotation this year, but it appears he won’t see the field until 2021.