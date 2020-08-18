Looking at the best individual comeback stories in the NFL

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith currently is writing one of the greatest comeback stories in sports history. Smith’s ongoing effort to get back on the field inspired Monday’s PFT Live draft.

What are the best individual comeback stories in NFL history?

Our choices appear in the attached video. Check them out, and chime in with your own.

