Looking at the best individual comeback stories in the NFL

Washington quarterback Alex Smith currently is writing one of the greatest comeback stories in sports history. Smith’s ongoing effort to get back on the field inspired Monday’s PFT Live draft.

What are the best individual comeback stories in NFL history?

Our choices appear in the attached video. Check them out, and chime in with your own.

  1. A bit controversial but I’d say Michael Vick has to be up there. He’s a success story of “tried, found guilty, lost $100 million, went to prison, did his time, and still found his way back to the NFL”.

    Think of how many guys out there can’t put the weed down or can’t help themselves to call a cab or order an uber. There were many reports of out Philly that Vick was almost like a father figure in the clubhouse. A mature adult who didn’t step out of line again and was a role model for his young teammates to learn from.

    I also remember all the people protesting and chanting outside the stadium. The same types who then went to church on Sunday and pray to the lord but couldn’t shut up a second to think about the lesson of forgiveness. Today, Michael Vick would be cancelled. And while many would applaud that and say he brought it on himself (yeah, he did), we’d also forget a valuable lesson to forgive those who have changed. Our country could use a reminder of forgiveness

    My hats off to Alex, I wish him the best with whatever he does!

