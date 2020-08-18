Mack Wilson carted off at Browns camp

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Mack Wilson‘s hit on running back Nick Chubb at Monday’s practice led to the running back being evaluated for a concussion and being placed in the concussion protocol.

On Tuesday, Wilson was the one in need of medical attention. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Wilson was helped off the field by trainers who then looked at his leg on the sideline. Wilson was eventually carted off “with his head in his hands” for a ride inside the team’s facility.

There’s no word on this point regarding Wilson’s condition.

Wilson started 14 games last season and played 89 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 82 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.