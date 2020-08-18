Mack Wilson diagnosed with “significant” hyperextended knee

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Mack Wilson will miss some time. How much remains to be seen.

After being carted off the field with an injury, Wilson was diagnosed with a “significant” hyperextended knee, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Wilson will receive more evaluations before a timeframe becomes clear, and Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, reports that the Browns have not ruled out season-ending surgery.

Wilson’s absence, for however long it is, will be a blow to the Browns.

Wilson started 14 games last season and played 89 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 82 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.