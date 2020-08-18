Matt Nagy: Mitch Trubisky in a “really good” place mentally

Posted by Josh Alper on August 18, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
The Bears’ quarterback competition took a step forward on Monday with the first padded practice of the summer.

Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles alternated snaps with the first team during 11-on-11 work and had their ups and downs over the course of the session. Dropped passes by receivers didn’t make things look any better, but head coach Matt Nagy did find something he likes about Trubisky’s approach to the task at hand.

“Whatever he’s doing, there’s just a great intention for him right now to play quarterback the best that he can and not worry about anything else,” Nagy said, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Mitch right now is in a place mentally that I really just feel like is really good. I like where he’s at.”

Nagy may be pleased with where Trubisky is at the moment, but that’s not going to speed up their decision timeline. He said the Bears are “going to stretch that [decision] out as far as we possibly can” before making a call about who will be under center against the Lions on September 13.

6 responses to “Matt Nagy: Mitch Trubisky in a “really good” place mentally

  1. Great! If possible, can he place the ball in a great place as well?
    Can he place his voice in a great place and lead the huddle?
    Can he place his eyes on film or photos when on the sidelines?
    Can he place his ears in a headset and ask upstairs what they saw?

  4. Last year, he could not deal with the scrutiny that were omnipresent in the practice facility. So, he had electronics removed so he did not have to hear the constant criticism stemming from his (and his team’s) poor play.

    For a Hollywood minute, COVID-19 plays into his wheelhouse because reporters are not allowed in the facility and cannot watch everything (with some exceptions), question his play, and shred him in the media.

    Of course, when / if the season begins, Itchy Mitchy will show up and perform precisely as he has the past 3 years. The media piranha are waiting to feed once the whistle blows on the regular season. The feeding frenzy is coming, O Itchy One.

  6. Mitch has to own his failures but he did not ask for or force Pace to trade a ransom to pick him 2nd overall. This is not an excuse for Mitch not living up to expectations because he should never have been picked that high in the first place.

    IMHO this season, if the NFL has it, is a referendum on Pace not Trubisky. If the Bears do not make the playoffs Pace has to go.

