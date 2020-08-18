Matt Nagy: Mitch Trubisky in a “really good” place mentally

Getty Images

The Bears’ quarterback competition took a step forward on Monday with the first padded practice of the summer.

Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles alternated snaps with the first team during 11-on-11 work and had their ups and downs over the course of the session. Dropped passes by receivers didn’t make things look any better, but head coach Matt Nagy did find something he likes about Trubisky’s approach to the task at hand.

“Whatever he’s doing, there’s just a great intention for him right now to play quarterback the best that he can and not worry about anything else,” Nagy said, via Jason Leiser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Mitch right now is in a place mentally that I really just feel like is really good. I like where he’s at.”

Nagy may be pleased with where Trubisky is at the moment, but that’s not going to speed up their decision timeline. He said the Bears are “going to stretch that [decision] out as far as we possibly can” before making a call about who will be under center against the Lions on September 13.