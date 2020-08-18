Mekhi Becton “made himself known” in first Jets padded practice

Getty Images

Running back Frank Gore has seen a lot of football players over the years, but one of his new teammates with the Jets still stands out.

First-round pick Mekhi Becton is listed at 6’7″ and 363 pounds, which makes him nearly a foot taller and 150 pounds heavier than the veteran tailback. Gore said that Becton is “different” after watching him in the team’s first padded practice and members of the defense also took notice.

Linebacker Blake Cashman said the first thing he noticed was Becton’s size and that the rookie went on to impress in other ways.

“I had to take him one-on-one, and let’s just say that didn’t go so good for me,” Cashman said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Today in practice, first day in pads, he made himself known out there and what he’s capable of doing. He’s a great player, somebody that’s going to play a long time in this league. He has so much more potential to grow.”

Jets head coach Adam Gase said it’s rare to see a player Becton’s size move the way he does and said that Becton “must have studied over this summer to come here and execute the way he’s been executing” in practice. For a team that struggled all of last year on the offensive line, Becton’s early efforts offer encouraging signs that things can be better this time around.