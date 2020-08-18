Michael Brockers is happy to be back with Rams, happy to be practicing

Getty Images

Michael Brockers didn’t expect to be practicing in Thousand Oaks, California, this summer. The defensive tackle signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Ravens in March.

But the pandemic prevented the Ravens immediately from examining his ankle, which he injured in the season-ending victory over the Cardinals. Once they did, the Ravens rescinded the deal.

The Rams signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $31.5 million.

He is happy to be back with the Rams and back on the field practicing.

“I’ve been going full speed every practice, no let-up,” Brockers, 29, said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I’m having a little treatment, just old-man stuff, to keep me going.”

Brockers called the NFL’s cancellation of all on-field offseason workouts “a blessing in disguise.” It allowed him to get his ankle “totally . . . comfortable.”

“He looks like himself on that field,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.