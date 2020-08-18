Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield declares for 2021 draft

Getty Images

The Big Ten announced a week ago it was postponing the fall season. Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield announced Tuesday he is leaving for the NFL.

Mayfield declared for the 2021 NFL draft in a social media post.

“These last few weeks have been filled with stress and have put me in a place where I have a difficult decision to make,” Mayfield wrote. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL draft.”

Mayfield, a redshirt sophomore, won the starting right tackle job in 2019. The other four starters on Michigan’s offensive line were selected in this spring’s draft.

Now, Mayfield will forgo his final three seasons.