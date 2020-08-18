Mike Evans: A few practices in, Tom Brady is already one of my favorite teammates

Getty Images

It didn’t take Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady long to make an impression on wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans says he and Brady are building a great rapport, and that Brady is a “living legend,” who is “trying to turn me into a living legend as well.”

“He’s the GOAT, on and off the field. It’s crazy. He’s a superstar — the most accomplished player in our game in history, and he’s just like everybody else,” Evans said, via ESPN. “He just works extremely hard, he’s always taking care of his body. He loves his family. He loves family time. He’s just cool. He’s a real down-to-earth guy. He’s already up there as one of my favorite teammates, and we’ve only had a few practices together. So that says a lot. I’m learning a lot from him and hopefully we can tear it up this year.”

Brady hasn’t often had receivers as good as the ones he has in Tampa Bay, and Evans has never played with a quarterback like Brady. They appear very happy together.