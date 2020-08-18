Mike McCarthy: An injury like Gerald McCoy’s makes you sick

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was lost for the season with a torn quadriceps tendon on the first day of padded practice on Monday. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy felt awful seeing it happen.

“Very, very unfortunate. It makes you sick on a personal level, anytime you see a player go through this type of injury,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I can’t tell you what he has meant to our D-line in the short time we’ve been together.”

McCarthy did say he’s confident the Cowboys can bounce back from losing a player they were counting on.

“Overall depth of the defensive line is something we feel we’re in good shape there,” McCarthy said. “The younger players are always going to have to step up. . . . [McCoy’s injury] definitely heightens the awareness and urgency of younger players stepping up.”

The 32-year-old McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract with the Cowboys this year. It’s possible that the Cowboys will decide to move on from him next year to avoid paying a $5 million base salary to an aging veteran coming off a bad injury. It’s possible that McCoy’s time with the Cowboys is over before it began.