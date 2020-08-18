Nick Chubb is in the concussion protocol

Getty Images

On Monday, the Browns evaluated running back Nick Chubb for a concussion. On Tuesday, coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Chubb is in the concussion protocol.

By rule, Chubb won’t be permitted to practice until he obtains the appropriate clearances from neurologists.

The NFL’s second-leading rusher in 2019, Chubb has become a key part of the Cleveland offense. While there’s no reason to think he’ll miss any game action, he’ll definitely miss at least some of the compressed preparations for the season, as the team installs a new offense under Stefanski.

The Browns also have running back Kareem Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017.