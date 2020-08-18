N’Keal Harry slims down with eyes on big gains on the field

Getty Images

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry‘s big frame was one of the things that helped him stand out to the Patriots ahead of the first round of the 2019 draft, but that frame isn’t quite as big as he heads into his second NFL season.

Harry is still listed at 6’4″ and 225 pounds, but said on a Tuesday video conference with reporters that he has dropped some weight since the end of his rookie year. He’s hopeful that will pay off on the field this fall.

“I just felt like I was a little bit big,” Harry said, via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “I just felt like slimming down a little bit and being a little more thin would help me getting off the top of my routes, getting in and out of my breaks and my releases.”

Harry only played seven games as a rookie because of an ankle injury and he ended the campaign with 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. If getting lighter makes him shine brighter, the Patriots aren’t likely to have an issue with the offseason changes.