Notre Dame sees spike in student COVID-19 cases

Will college football work in a pandemic? College itself in some places isn’t.

A day after North Carolina threw in the towel on in-person classes for the fall semester, a problem has come to light on the Notre Dame campus.

Via Matt Fortuna of TheAthletic.com, the cases have spiked from 58 to 147 in a day. Via CNBC.com, 16 percent of 927 tests have generated a positive result since August 6.

The school has attributed many of the cases to an off-campus party attended by students who didn’t wear face coverings or practice social distancing. Notre Dame has not yet abandoned its plan to conduct in-person classes.

It seems inevitable that more major universities will eliminate or limit in-person classes. And that will make the decision to press forward with college football despite, on some campuses, no actual college even more obviously a grab for the cash that comes from playing the games.