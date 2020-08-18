Panthers continue to reduce non-football staff

Getty Images

The Panthers are making cuts again, reducing payroll on the business side of the operation.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, Tepper Sports and Entertainment has furloughed more than 15 full-time employees, and laid off at least three others this week.

TSE is the parent company of the Panthers and their new MLS team, Charlotte FC.

“The pandemic has caused significant disruption to our events calendar across Tepper Sports and Entertainment,” team spokesman Steven Drummond said. “As has been the case with a number of organizations, these circumstances have led us to implement various actions, including a reduction in staff size. We are hopeful these measures are temporary and that health and economic conditions improve in the near future.”

They parted ways with around 15 business-side employees in May. The latest round of furloughs are expected to remain through January.

The MLS team was supposed to begin play next year, but pushed the debut back to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.