Patriots will play first two home games without fans

Getty Images

The Patriots announced that, after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board, they will play without fans through at least September.

That means the Patriots will play their first two home games without fans. The team is scheduled to open with the Dolphins on Sept. 13 at Gillette Stadium and play the Raiders in its second home game on Sept. 27.

“Gillette Stadium fully supports the state’s position and this decision in the interest of public safety,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season. We greatly appreciate the time and support the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board has provided throughout this process and respect their efforts as they continue to navigate the state’s phased reopening.

“Gillette Stadium will continue its preparations to safely host fans later this fall and will rely on guidance from the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board and our team of independent experts. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, fans and surrounding community has and will continue to lead our efforts.