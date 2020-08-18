Raiders activate Rod Smith off COVID-19 list, waive Ken Crawley

Getty Images

The Raiders activated running back Rod Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

That leaves the Raiders with no players on the COVID-19 list with defensive end Maxx Crosby coming off Monday.

Smith, 28, played three games for the Raiders last season. He saw action on one offensive snap and 32 on special teams.

The Raiders also announced they waived defensive back Ken Crawley on Tuesday.

Crawley entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Saints, playing 39 games with 23 starts, before they cut him Oct. 29.

The Dolphins claimed him, and Crawley was on and off their roster last season. He played four games with two starts in Miami.

The Raiders signed Crawley to a futures contract Jan. 23.