Report: NFL scraps plan to have some full-time officials

The NFL has reversed course and will not convert some on-field officiating positions into full-time jobs.

Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL Referees Association, told ESPN that the league cited costs in explaining its decision to make about 10 officials who had previously been expected to be full-time employees part-time instead.

The NFL started moving toward full-time officials in 2017 and 2018, but last year the league suspended the full-time officiating program. And now the league is again going away from plans to have full-time officials.

Although high-profile officiating mistakes have often led to calls to make the league’s officials full-time employees, the NFL has resisted that — and so have some officials who didn’t want to give up their other jobs.

Saints coach Sean Payton, a frequent critic of officiating, said last year that he thinks eventually the league will have full-time officials. It might, but it doesn’t appear to be happening any time soon.