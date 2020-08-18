Report: Vikings limiting Dalvin Cook at practice amid extension talks

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said last week that he never considered holding out of training camp as part of a push for a new contract and called himself “full-go” for the padded practices that got underway this week.

The Vikings reportedly have a different take on how to handle Cook’s workload while talking about that extension. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is holding Cook out of team drills as they try to come to an agreement that would put Cook under contract for years to come.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune, that the team is “being smart” with Cook. Alexander Mattison got more first team work as a result.

There’s no word on how long the Vikings will continue with their current approach. At some point, you’d expect they’d start ramping Cook’s workload up in order to make sure he’s got his legs under him for Week One.