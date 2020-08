Getty Images

It didn’t appear good news for Vince Biegel when he was carted off during Tuesday’s practice. It turns out it wasn’t.

An MRI revealed a torn left Achilles for the outside linebacker, Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com reports. Biegel will miss the 2020 season.

Biegel led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hits last season, and he also made 2.5 sacks and an interception.

The team acquired Biegel last year in a trade with the Saints for Kiko Alonso.