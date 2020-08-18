Ryan Kelly hopes to work out contract extension with Colts

Getty Images

Ryan Kelly has been the starting center for the Colts since being drafted in the first round in 2016 and he doesn’t want his run to come to an end anytime soon.

Kelly is entering the final year of his contract after the Colts exercised their option for this season and he said that a new deal is on his mind as he goes through training camp.

“I can’t say I wouldn’t think about it,” Kelly said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s your future, it’s what you’re tied under, what you’re going to be making and how many years you’re going to be there. . . . I’ve talked to my agent a few times. I know he’s been in contact with the Colts. Just trying to focus my mind on doing training camp. I’m hopeful that it’ll happen soon.”

While speaking generally about contract extensions this offseason, General Manager Chris Ballard said “we didn’t know what the next two or three years were going to look like” due to the impact of COVID-19 and need “clarity” on that front. The CBA modifications agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA provided some and we’ll see if that leads to a deal that keeps Kelly in place.