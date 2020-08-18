Saints like what they’re seeing so far from Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Saints haven’t had much of a chance to get to know Jameis Winston.

But what they’ve seen of him so far, they’ve liked.

Via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints coach Sean Payton said he’s been encouraged by the way Winston has performed so far.

“I’ve been pleased,” Payton said. “He’s in great shape, he’s got a real live arm. I love his attitude and his work ethic. He’s doing very well.”

Fitting in is the key, as he occupies a much different spot on the depth chart than he did in Tampa Bay. After throwing for a league-high 5,109 yards last year, with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, he was left looking for a backup job this offseason.

Signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal to join a room that includes Drew Brees and pet project Taysom Hill, Winston has a chance to hit reset on his career in a new environment.

“He loves football, he loves the game, he loves to compete,” Brees said. “Great personality, very likable guy, he wants to learn. So, man, all those things are the first components that you kind of see and recognize.”

Teddy Bridgewater signing a big deal for a starting job with the Panthers this offseason shows there’s a market for Saints backup quarterbacks, and that’s clearly the track Winston hopes to follow.