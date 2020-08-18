Saints sign Ethan Wolf

Getty Images

The Saints have signed tight end Ethan Wolf, Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football reports.

Wolf spent last season on the Rams’ practice squad. The Rams cut him July 26.

The Saints worked out four other tight ends this week, along with Wolf. They will have to make a corresponding move.

Coach Sean Payton has said tight end Josh Hill is dealing with a “tweak” but should return soon.

Wolf, 24, went undrafted out of the University of Tennessee in 2018. He has spent time with the Jaguars and Panthers.

Wolf signed a futures contract with the Rams on Jan. 1.

He has never played in a regular-season game.