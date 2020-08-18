Seahawks claim Danny Etling, sign P.J. Johnson

Getty Images

The Seahawks have added another quarterback to the roster.

According to multiple reports, the team has claimed Danny Etling off of waivers from the Falcons. He joins Geno Smith and undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart.

Etling was a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Patriots. He spent a year on the practice squad and then got cut in 2019 while trying to transition to wide receiver. He moved back to quarterback with the Falcons and moved between the active roster and practice squad.

The Seahawks also announced that they signed defensive tackle P.J. Johnson. The 2019 Lions seventh-round pick was most recently with the Chargers.