Sean McVay: Jared Goff is “continuing to grow”

Getty Images

The Rams have paid quarterback Jared Goff like a franchise quarterback. The jury remains out on whether Goff truly is a franchise quarterback.

“I think he’s just continuing to grow,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday when asked whether he’s seen improvement in Goff during 2020 training camp. “[Offensive coordinator] Kevin O’Connell [has] done a phenomenal job with him. I think those two have a great rapport. Just every little thing, fundamentals, details, snap in and snap out. There’s so much that the quarterback position entails, above the neck, physically. I think those two being able to work together is going to be a huge benefit to Jared. I think he’s really receptive to him. I think [assistant quarterbacks coach] Liam Coen has also done a really nice job. I’ve been very pleased with Jared. I thought today he had his best day yet.”

What was so good about Tuesday?

“Made completions, took what the defense gave him, made good decisions consistently,” McVay said. “I thought we got in and out the huddle the right way. It was on track for doing things with the standards that we have set and I though it started with his performance today.”

Goff finished third last year in passing yardage, with 4,638. He was 22nd, however, in passer rating, 19th in completing percentage, 17th in touchdowns, and fourth in interceptions.