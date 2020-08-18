T.J. Hockenson still notices 2019 ankle injury

Getty Images

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson had his rookie season end in early December because of an ankle injury and he suggested he isn’t totally past it when he spoke to reporters after Monday’s first padded practice of training camp.

Hockenson said that the ankle was “kind of challenge throughout the offseason” and described himself as being 100 percent even though “I still notice” the injury when he’s out on the field.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m trying to keep using,” Hockenson said, via MLive.com. “Sometimes guys, after an injury, come back and baby that. That’s not something I want to do. That’s not something I even want to pay attention to, that’s what I’m getting towards and kind of where I’m at, at this point. I’m super excited for this year. I’m ready to go, out there running around and we’re all just trying to push forward.”

Hockenson caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns after being selected in the first round last year. Tight ends often take big steps forward with some NFL experience under their belts, but any lingering impact from Hockenson’s injury could make that more difficult.