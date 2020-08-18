Titans announce no fans in stands for home opener

Getty Images

The Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the team’s Sept. 20 home opener would be played without fans, the latest team to empty the building for early games.

The Titans open the year on the road at Denver, but host the Jaguars the following week. There has been no word on arrangements for games beyond that one.

“There’s certainly no denying that we wish we would be opening our home schedule on Sept. 20 in front of fans,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said. “NFL football is a game meant to be played in front of a loud, cheering crowd and no one desires that outcome more than us. However, these are not normal times and as civic leaders in this great city, we understand and support Mayor Cooper and Metro Nashville Public Health Department’s decision today to delay welcoming fans into Nissan Stadium.”

As in Atlanta, that means the MLS team won’t play any home games in September either.

If fans are allowed in later in the season, they’ll have to wear masks, in addition to other safety measures put in place.