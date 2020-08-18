Tom Flores named coach finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Tom Flores now has a path to the Hall of Fame.

The former Raiders and Seahawks head coach was chosen as the coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

To be inducted, he simply needs 80 percent of a yes/no vote by the 48-member selection committee, which will be held the Saturday before the Super Bowl. The Hall made it easier for coaches to push through traffic by creating a separate category for them, allowing them to be considered separately from players. Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher were selected last year as part of an expanded class.

Flores certainly has enough resume on his own merits, however. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the Raiders, and was the first Hispanic coach in the league.

He was 91-56 in nine years with the Raiders, winning Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He also had an 8-3 record in the postseason.