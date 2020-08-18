Vikings sign Hardy Nickerson, waive Marcus Sayles

Getty Images

The Vikings dispatched a linebacker on Monday in order to make room on the roster for a defensive back.

On Tuesday, they cut a defensive back to make room for a linebacker. The team announced the signing of linebacker Hardy Nickerson and that cornerback Marcus Sayles has been waived in a corresponding move.

Monday’s move saw linebacker Quentin Poling cut so there was space for safety Steven Parker. Parker was claimed off of waivers from the Dolphins.

Nickerson is the son of the former NFL star with the same name and entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He played in 37 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons and mostly played on special teams outside of making seven starts during the 2018 season.

Nickerson has 81 tackles and a forced fumble over the course of his career.