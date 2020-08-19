49ers set to sign Hroniss Grasu

Getty Images

The 49ers are set to add another wide receiver to their roster and they’ll also be adding some depth on their offensive line.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is set to sign interior lineman Hroniss Grasu. Grasu’s deal won’t become official until he finishes COVID-19 testing.

Wide receiver Jaron Brown‘s agreement with the team was also reported on Wednesday.

Grasu entered the league in 2015 as a Bears third-round pick and played three years with the team. He moved on to stints with the Ravens, Dolphins and Titans before returning to Baltimore as a waiver claim last December.

Grasu played in one game for the Ravens in 2019 and he’s made 13 starts in 18 overall NFL games.