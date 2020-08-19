49ers sign Johnathan Cyprien

Getty Images

While 49ers players enjoyed an off day, the front office was busy making moves.

The team added receiver Jaron Brown, center Hroniss Grasu and undrafted rookie defensive back Evan Foster on Wednesday. Now comes word Johnathan Cyprien has signed with the 49ers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s a one-year deal for the safety.

Cyprien, 30, played only one game with the Falcons last season after a trade with the Eagles. He finished the season on injured reserve after making two tackles in Atlanta’s loss to the Texans.

The Eagles traded him and a seventh-round choice to the Falcons for Duke Riley and a sixth-round choice.

Cyprien spent four seasons in Jacksonville after it made him a second-round choice in 2013. He played 10 games with Tennessee in 2017 and spent 2018 on injured reserve.

He has played 75 career games with 71 starts and has made 513 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and 16 pass breakups.