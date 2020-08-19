Adam Gase: Hard to rush Denzel Mims back when whole job is to run

Getty Images

The Jets are dealing with a handful of injured players across their roster at the moment, including a pair of wide receivers who were on the upper rungs of the depth chart.

Vyncint Smith is likely to miss more than a month after having core muscle surgery and second-round pick Denzel Mims has been out since hurting his hamstring last week. On Tuesday, head coach Adam Gase said that the nature of the injury and the possibility of making it worse makes it hard to do anything but be patient.

“It’s one of those injuries, it’s hard to rush when it’s a guy that his whole job is to run,” Gase said, via NJ.com. “And we just got to make sure that we get him healthy enough so we get them in the offense, get him practicing against the defense and see how far we can get him before the season starts.”

Mims was ticketed for a sizable role in the offense, but an extended absence will make that more difficult. Chris Hogan, who had his physical Tuesday, is expected to join the team soon and that will help make the wideout picture look a bit better for the Jets.