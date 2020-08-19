Andy Dalton willing to do his part by helping Dak Prescott

USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton previously had met Dak Prescott in passing, after two games and at a Pro Bowl. But Dalton didn’t get to know the Cowboys starting quarterback until signing with Dallas this offseason.

Now, the two are BFFs.

“He’s a great leader,” Dalton said this week. “You can see just getting the guys around him to buy in to everything we’re doing, make sure everybody’s on the same page, pushing guys to be the best they can be. I think that’s one of the best traits he’s got. Then throw in his physical traits of being able to throw the ball well and move around well and all the things. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Dak. It’s one of things where it’s been a great friendship, and we’ll be friends for the rest of our lives.”

Dalton, 32, has more starts, more wins, more playoff games, more everything (other than playoff wins) than Prescott does. His role, though, is to help Prescott, not compete with him.

For the first time in his NFL career, Dalton enters a season as a backup.

“It’s definitely a transition for me,” Dalton said. “I’ve been starting the last nine years of my career.

“For me, I’m excited about the opportunity of being here. Dak’s been great ever since I signed here. I feel like our relationship has just gotten better and better. We’ve gotten to know each other really well. It’s been a fun working relationship. I told him I’m here to help him and serve in any way I can and bring my experience to the quarterback room. I’m excited about the opportunities we’re going to have this year.”