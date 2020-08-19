Bashaud Breeland confirms NFL suspended him four games

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has confirmed that he will serve a suspension for the first four games of this NFL season.

The suspension, which was first reported as a possibility in April, is now official, according to a post from Breeland on Instagram.

“I have received a 4 game suspension for off-the-field matters,” Breeland wrote. “I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl Title.”

Breeland was arrested in April for charges including marijuana possession and driving with an open container of alcohol, but this suspension reportedly stems from a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy that took place before he was arrested.

The suspension allows Breeland to stay with the Chiefs through training camp, but will require him to be away from the team for the first four games of the season.