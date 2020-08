Getty Images

Rodney Adams came out of retirement, and has found another job.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bears have agreed to terms with the former Vikings and Colts wide receiver.

Adams was reinstated from the reserve/retired list in January, after the Colts put him on that list in April 2018. The Colts waived him earlier this month.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, and spent some time on the active roster but didn’t play in a game.