Bears feel Cole Kmet’s development “maybe a tick ahead of schedule”

Tight ends can often struggle to make a smooth transition from college to the professional ranks during their rookie seasons, but the Bears seem to think their young tight end can avoid some of those growing pains.

Cole Kmet was the first Bears pick of this year’s draft after catching 60 passes at Notre Dame over the last three seasons and tight ends coach Clancy Barone hasn’t needed to see a lot of practices to get the impression that he’ll be able to make an impact this season.

“I would say Cole is on schedule — if not maybe a tick ahead of schedule,” Barone said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Not to make it sound too grand, but I have zero concerns about Cole Kmet. I really do.”

The Bears also signed veteran Jimmy Graham this offseason with the hope that he can boost his production while turning 34 during the season. Other teams would have avoided those bets, but the Bears are banking on at least one of them paying off this fall.