Bengals lineman Renell Wren suffers “significant” quadriceps injury

Getty Images

The Bengals may have lost another defensive player for an extended period of time.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bengals defensive tackle Renell Wren suffered a “significant” quadriceps injury in practice Monday.

He’s getting a second opinion before deciding whether to have surgery, which would probably be season-ending.

Wren, their fourth-round pick last year from Arizona State, played in 11 games last year, with two starts.

They’ve already lost cornerback Trae Waynes for multiple months after he suffered a pectoral injury which required surgery, taking away one of their key offseason additions.